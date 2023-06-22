Nurses Authorize Walkout: Nurses at Greater El Monte Community Hospital and Garfield Medical Center in Monterey Park have voted to authorize strikes, claiming they’re short-staffed, overworked, and dealing with patient violence. Read more from the San Gabriel Valley Tribune .

LA Residents To Vote On Hospital Exec Pay: Los Angeles voters will decide next spring whether to clamp down on pay for hospital executives, capping their total wages and other compensation at $450,000 annually, after the Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to put the proposed measure on the March 2024 ballot. Read more from the Los Angeles Times .

Housing Crisis

CalMatters: California Homeless Politician Fights For Office

On a pleasant June evening, in the airy chambers of the quaint Mission Revival city hall, the council gathered to discuss the fate of one of their own. It was more than a year since Suza Francina, a longtime councilmember in this small arts- and wellness-oriented town tucked into a mountain valley in Ventura County, lost her rental housing. Now she was staying with a friend outside her district as she struggled to find a new place to live. A recent grand jury report had concluded she was violating residency requirements and should be replaced. (Koseff, 6/22)

Los Angeles Daily News: LA City Council Members Want To Cut Red Tape For Shelters And Low-Income Housing

During her first week in office, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued an executive directive to fast-track the process for building affordable housing and shelters, a move that also enables developers to cut costs and potentially build more units. (Tat, 6/21)

KQED: California Mayors Are Focusing On Temporary Shelter To Reduce Street Homelessness. But There’s A Tradeoff

Fear of crime and blight in some of California’s biggest cities is increasing pressure on mayors to reduce visible street homelessness fast — even if it means not putting everyone into permanent affordable housing. To do this, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and San Francisco’s London Breed have pushed for more funding for shelters and temporary housing in their city budgets. But homeless advocates worry that more funding for temporary solutions means less funding for permanent housing. (Guevarra, Marzorati, Rodriguez, Esquinca, Herdman, Montecillo, 6/21)

Bay Area News Group: These Bay Area Cities And Counties Getting $46 Million From State To Clear Homeless Camps

Eight local cities and counties are set to receive a share of more than $46 million to move potentially a thousand people out of encampments and into shelter or housing. The awards are part of a $350 million statewide effort Gov. Gavin Newsom launched last year to get more homeless people indoors. (Varian, 6/22)

The Mercury News: How Many Of California's Homeless Residents Are From Out Of State?

Contrary to the oft-spouted belief that California’s temperate climate and supposedly generous social services make it a magnet for the country’s homeless people, a comprehensive new study finds the vast majority of the state’s unhoused residents lived here before losing their housing. Why, then, is California home to almost a third of the nation’s homeless population? The main answer is simple, the University of California San Francisco study authors say: a severe shortage of affordable housing. (Varian and Mehta, 6/22)

Oaklandside: A Guide To Affordable Housing In Oakland

In this guide, we aim to share a lot of that information in one place. We focus on Berkeley and Oakland, but many of the resources can help you find housing throughout Alameda County. We’ve answered some of your most pressing questions, listed resources and programs offering affordable housing, and shared tips on how to apply. (6/22)