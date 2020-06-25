Public health officials have been alarmed by the increase in COVID-19 cases linked to family gatherings and socializing. While Gov. Gavin Newsom is defending the state’s reopening, local health officials worry the situation could get worse this summer. (Angela Hart and Anna Maria Barry-Jester, 6/25)

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.

As COVID-19 Cases Soar At San Quentin, Experts Say Inmate Population Must Be Reduced : A team of UC Berkeley and UCSF health experts warned prison medical officials nearly two weeks ago that they’d need to cut the population of San Quentin State Prison in half to avoid a potentially “catastrophic” outbreak there. But prison officials didn’t heed the warning and, since then, confirmed coronavirus infections among prisoners have rocketed from 48 to 456, far outpacing any other facility in the state and overwhelming a system that waited too long to react. Health experts warn that conditions there are already “dangerous” and that the only way to control the situation would be to reduce the prison’s population. Read more from Jason Fagone and Megan Cassidy of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Newsom Says He May Punish Cities That ‘Thumb Their Nose’ At Rules : Gov. Gavin Newsom says he may withhold financial relief from local governments that don’t follow guidelines that he says are necessary to tamp down the spike in coronavirus cases in California. At a news conference Wednesday, the governor called out those who “simply thumb their nose” at state guidelines. Newsom did not specify how cities and counties would be expected to prove their compliance, though he added that he was trying to encourage good behavior rather than punish bad behavior. “We give an enormous amount of power, control and authority to local government, but what we’re now looking for is accountability,” Newsom said. Read more from Alexei Koseff of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Gov. Gavin Newsom again reported a significant rise in coronavirus cases in California on Wednesday, noting that a record-breaking 7,149 new positive results were confirmed in the state in the last day. The news came shortly before Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned in a Sacramento Press Club appearance that easing restrictions to slow the spread of the virus does not mean it’s safe to resume normal life again. (Willon and Luna, 6/24)

Months into the coronavirus pandemic, infections are spiking in the Bay Area and across broad sections of the country, a surge that on Wednesday prompted cancellation of events, a plunge in the stock market, and a warning from Gov. Gavin Newsom that too many Californians have grown complacent as lockdown orders ease. The numbers are so concerning, some health officials in the Bay Area said they could put the brakes on reopening plans. (Fimrite, 6/24)

The percentage of Californians testing positive for the coronavirus is increasing as the state has reopened its economy, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday, calling it a sign that people are letting their guard down and not doing enough to prevent the virus’ spread. The percentage of people who have tested positive over the past two weeks is about 5.1 percent. The same number over the last 7 days is up to 5.6 percent, he said. On Monday, Newsom had said the two-week positive rate was 4.8 percent. (Bollag, 6/24)

California reported record new daily coronavirus case counts this week and a surge in hospitalizations, as the state continues to reopen businesses and allows for more outdoor and indoor activities. But what about in the Bay Area?Cases here have nearly doubled in the past month, and sharp spikes this week indicate an alarming trend. But Chronicle analysis of county-by-county data shows that the Bay Area has not been among the biggest contributors to the statewide surge thus far, with cases-per-capita remaining below the state average for the past 14 days and well below the hot spots driving the surge. (Hwang and Massa, 6/25)

As more people venture out and expand their social circles, the coronavirus pandemic is sending some alarming signals to California about the effects of reopening. “Right now it’s looking like things are going in the wrong direction,” said John Swartzberg, an infectious disease expert and professor emeritus at UC Berkeley. (Deruy, 6/25)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading public health voice in the coronavirus pandemic, gave California a pat on the back Wednesday, complimenting the state’s handling of its reopening — even amidst some public pushback. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, weighed in from almost 3,000 miles away in Washington, D.C., during a virtual event hosted by the Sacramento Press Club. (Ibarra, 6/24)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s preeminent epidemic expert and the face of the national coronavirus response effort, had a stern response Wednesday to California’s recent uptick in cases amid reopening. As the state’s reopening restrictions loosen, Fauci told virtual attendees at a Wednesday talk with the Sacramento Press Club that young people are contributing to the surge. (Kristoffersen, 6/24)

Along with another death related to the coronavirus, Fresno County on Wednesday reported an additional 220 positive cases, according to health officials. Fresno County now has tallied 71 deaths from its 3,892 positive cases of COVID-19, according to officials. Tulare County reported another 99 positive cases in its Wednesday update in the county that now has seen 3,533 cases. Two more deaths brings that total to 118. (Miller, 6/24)

If nearly everyone wears masks in public, tens of thousands of lives could be saved during the coronavirus pandemic, an updated forecast from the University of Washington predicted. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation’s (IHME) model, which is often cited by the White House, predicted that more than 179,000 people in the U.S. will die from COVID-19 by Oct. 1, U.S. News reported. But the model also showed the number of deaths would fall to about 146,000 if 95% of the population wore masks in public, according to KIRO. (Wolford, 6/24)

Latino residents of the Sacramento region and California – a population that experts say is more likely to be working on the front lines of “essential” professions outside the home – are falling ill to coronavirus at a higher rate than any other ethnic group. The alarming trend in Sacramento, where more than half of recent cases are among Latino residents, combined with instances of COVID-19 spreading in homes among families has prompted county officials to say they need to refocus on reaching ethnic groups where they live. That includes mask distribution and public warnings on local health orders in multiple languages. (Yoon-Hendricks, Bizjak and Reese, 6/24)

A large family party in Northern California has left at least 12 people stricken with COVID-19, most with symptoms, Shasta County health officials report. A man in his 20s who attended the party several weeks ago later tested positive for the coronavirus, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. County health officials advised 20 people who had been at the party to self-quarantine, but 12 have since come down with COVID-19, according to the publication. None have been hospitalized. (Sweeney, 6/24)

The Melting Pot is temporarily closing its downtown Sacramento restaurant after discovering an employee may have been exposed to the coronavirus off the job. No employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the deadly respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, according to a Facebook post. The fondue restaurant at 814 15th St. reopened for dine-in service on June 1 from 4-9 p.m. each night with a maximum of six people per table. (Egel, 6/24)

Uber and Lyft drivers organized a caravan in San Francisco on Wednesday to protest the companies’ opposition to classifying drivers as employees and what drivers called inadequate safety measures during coronavirus. Protesters in around 50 cars drove from the Marina to Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s $16.5 million Pacific Heights house, holding signs that included the words, “A Thief Lives Here.” (Echeverria, 6/24)