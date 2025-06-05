Plan To Shutter West Oakland Homeless Shelter Sparks Confusion: The city-funded RV park and “community cabins” on Wood Street, where dozens of unhoused people lived, are shutting down, that much is certain. But a conflict between the shelter operator and the city has caused confusion around the timeline and the fate of the people living and working at the site. Read more from The Oaklandside.

In related news —

County To Deploy Drones To Find Encampments: Sacramento County will begin using drones to locate homeless encampments, especially in areas vehicles can’t access, such as remote parts of the American River Parkway. These drones will be used to “enhance community engagement,” between the county’s homeless population and Sacramento County Probation. Read more from The Sacramento Bee and CBS Sacramento. Scroll down for more about homelessness in California.

