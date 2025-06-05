Latest From California Healthline:
KFF Health News Original Stories
Trump Decried Crime in America, Then Gutted Funding for Gun Violence Prevention
The U.S. Department of Justice canceled $500 million in grants to public safety organizations nationwide, including some that address gun violence. A clinic in St. Louis lost a $2 million award to develop a mobile clinic, increase mental health services, and engage the community. (Bram Sable-Smith, 6/5)
Plan To Shutter West Oakland Homeless Shelter Sparks Confusion: The city-funded RV park and “community cabins” on Wood Street, where dozens of unhoused people lived, are shutting down, that much is certain. But a conflict between the shelter operator and the city has caused confusion around the timeline and the fate of the people living and working at the site. Read more from The Oaklandside.
In related news —
County To Deploy Drones To Find Encampments: Sacramento County will begin using drones to locate homeless encampments, especially in areas vehicles can’t access, such as remote parts of the American River Parkway. These drones will be used to “enhance community engagement,” between the county’s homeless population and Sacramento County Probation. Read more from The Sacramento Bee and CBS Sacramento. Scroll down for more about homelessness in California.
Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.
More News From Across The State
Modern Healthcare:
Tax Bill To Cost $1T In Medicaid, Other Healthcare Cuts: CBO
The Republican tax-and-spending-cuts legislation speeding through Congress would take more than $1 trillion out of the healthcare system over a decade, according to an analysis the Congressional Budget Office published Wednesday. ... In healthcare, Medicaid would be subject to the lion's share of the cuts and see its federal budget diminish by $864 billion. The work requirement provisions alone would reduce spending by $344 billion. (McAuliff, 6/4)
Bloomberg:
Trump Obscures Medicaid Cuts In Bid To Pass Massive Tax Bill
Donald Trump publicly resisted Medicaid cuts — until his budget director, Russell Vought, convinced the president that reductions to health coverage for low-income people, embedded in the Republican tax bill, were just weeding out fraud and abuse. Trump has readily adopted that rhetoric, repeatedly declaring that his signature bill contains “no cuts” to the social safety program, even as the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimates at least 7.6 million people would become uninsured if the bill takes effect. (Cook, 6/4)
Fierce Healthcare:
Medicaid Work Requirements Revives Call To Update Texting Ban
Stricter Medicaid eligibility checks look destined to be included in President Donald Trump-backed reconciliation legislation charging through Congress, dubbed the One Big Beautiful Bill. New work requirements are likely to make it more difficult for current Medicaid enrollees to keep their insurance coverage, leading to a push aimed at exempting managed care plans from a 1991 law restricting their ability to text members. (Tong, 6/4)
CalMatters:
After ICE Raids, Democrats Move To Protect Schools, Hospitals
Hospitals. Schools. Shelters. Those are some of the places that California lawmakers want to shield from immigration arrests and raids. They advanced a package of bills this week as President Donald Trump’s administration continues its ramped-up deportation campaign around the country. (Kuang, 6/5)
Bay Area News Group:
Bill Would Create Doctor Diversion Program For Physicians With Alcoholism, Other Issues
The bill, sponsored by the California Medical Board, would allow the regulatory agency to once again establish a diversion and treatment program for doctors with a wide range of mental health conditions, substance use disorders and disabilities. A similar program ran for over 20 years until 2008. (Rowan, 6/5)
Bloomberg:
23andMe Judge Questions Limits For New Auction For Bankrupt Firm
The judge overseeing the bankruptcy of 23andMe questioned the limits proposed for a second auction that is designed to push bids higher than a current $256 million offer from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for the genetic-testing firm. US Bankruptcy Judge Brian Walsh asked lawyers for Regeneron and 23andMe to justify the limits they’re supporting, but which have been criticized by the only other bidder, a California-based research institute backed by former 23andMe Chief Executive Officer Anne Wojcicki. (Church, 6/4)
Becker's Hospital Review:
CareTrust Acquires 10 Nursing Facilities For $146M
San Clemente-based CareTrust REIT and an unnamed partner have acquired 10 skilled nursing facilities in the Pacific Northwest for about $146 million. (Gregerson, 6/4)
Modern Healthcare:
Outpatient, Sustainability, AI: 5 Trends In Hospital Construction
Despite tight budgets and other operational challenges, health systems are increasingly investing in replacement hospitals and sustainability, while maintaining a strong focus on outpatient facilities in construction and design projects. More than 53% of the construction and design firms that responded to Modern Healthcare's 2025 Construction and Design Survey said the industry is growing, even as it faces financial headwinds such as funding limitations, inflation and recent tariffs. (DeSilva, 6/4)
CNN:
Luigi Mangione’s Diary Entries Give Insight Into His State Of Mind Leading Up To UnitedHealthcare CEO Killing
Diary entries written by Luigi Mangione reveal the now 27-year-old’s detailed thinking before the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year, a new court filing shows. A red notebook was recovered by police at the time of his December 9 arrest at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania. In diary writings contained in that notebook, Mangione vents about his frustrations with the health insurance industry and his intent to carry out an attack. The entries also shed light on Mangione’s focus on the court of public opinion and how he intended to gain widespread support through the alleged killing. (Faheid, 6/5)
AP:
A Man Is Arrested Over Links To The Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bombing
Federal authorities arrested a man they say collaborated with the bomber of a fertility clinic in May, alleging that he supplied chemicals used to make explosives and traveled to California to experiment with them in the bomber’s garage months before the attack. The two men connected in fringe online forums over their shared beliefs against human procreation, authorities told reporters Wednesday. The blast gutted the fertility clinic in Palm Springs and shattered the windows of nearby buildings, with officials calling the attack terrorism and possibly the largest bomb scene ever in Southern California. (Ding, Rodriguez and Offenhartz, 6/5)
Berkeleyside:
Berkeley Begins Clearing Longstanding Homeless Encampment
A federal judge has ordered Berkeley to halt work clearing out campers and their belongings from the area of Eighth and Harrison streets, just hours after city workers began demolishing tents and shelters there. Workers using heavy machinery began removing tents and dismantling larger makeshift shelters Wednesday morning. (Gecan and Savidge, 6/4)
Bay Area News Group:
Elected Leaders Implore San Jose To Invest In Homelessness Prevention As More Families Become Unhoused
With the city preparing to commit more resources to building interim housing, some elected leaders want to make sure that San Jose does not lose sight of the importance of investing in homelessness prevention as a greater number of families, including children, become unhoused every day. (Patel, 6/4)
Bay Area News Group:
Business Owners, Public Safety Personnel Rally In Support Of San Jose Homeless Arrest Proposal
Tamiko Rast and her family know all too well the dangers of leaving homeless residents struggling with addiction or mental health issues on the streets without treatment. She’s experienced the horrors firsthand. (Patel, 6/5)
Politico:
Trump Launches Investigation Into Whether Biden Aides Concealed Alleged Decline
President Donald Trump has ordered an investigation into whether aides to former President Joe Biden concealed alleged declines in his mental acuity, including by the use of an automatic pen to sign Biden’s name on official documents. Trump said in a statement Wednesday that the investigation will look into whether Biden’s aides attempted to “deceive the public” by hiding “serious cognitive decline” from the American people. (Bianco and Cheney, 6/4)
The Hill:
Biden Calls Claims He Wasn’t Making Decisions In White House ‘Ridiculous And False’
Former President Biden on Wednesday rebuked claims from President Trump and other Republicans that he was not the one making decisions at the end of his time in the White House after Trump ordered an investigation into the matter. “Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false,” Biden said in a statement. (Samuels, 6/4)
Military.Com:
Budget For Veterans To See Private Doctors Would See Big Boost In GOP's VA Funding Proposal
The program that allows veterans to see private doctors using Department of Veterans Affairs funding would get a 50% boost under a spending plan released by House Republicans on Wednesday. Overall, the House Appropriations Committee's fiscal 2026 VA spending bill would give the department about $453 billion -- a whopping $83 billion more than Congress approved for the department for this year. (Kheel, 6/4)
The New York Times:
Here Are The Nearly 2,500 Medical Research Grants Canceled Or Delayed By Trump
In his first months in office, President Trump has slashed funding for medical research, threatening a longstanding alliance between the federal government and universities that helped make the United States the world leader in medical science. Some changes have been starkly visible, but the country’s medical grant-making machinery has also radically transformed outside the public eye, a New York Times analysis found. (Hwang, Huang, Anthes, Migliozzi and Mueller, 6/4)
CIDRAP:
US Valley Fever Cases May Be 18 Times Higher Than Reported
Data models estimate that the number of coccidioidomycosis (valley fever) cases reported through US surveillance in 2019 was 10 to 18 times higher, with 18,000 to 28,000 related hospitalizations and 700 to 1,100 deaths, suggesting that the burden of the fungal lung infection is substantially higher than thought. The findings come from a study led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published yesterday in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 6/4)
CNN:
Measles: Wastewater Is Now Helping Track Spread Around The US
As measles cases rise to precipitously high levels in the US this year, there’s a new tool to help track the spread: wastewater. Wastewater surveillance rose to prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic, as testing sewage for virus particles helped provide early warning signs of increased transmission and fill the gaps as case reporting scaled back. (McPhillips, 6/4)
CBS News:
Ground Beef With Possible E. Coli Distributed Nationwide, Including To Whole Foods, USDA Says
Ground beef that was distributed nationwide may be contaminated with E. coli, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. In a public health alert issued Wednesday, the agency said the one-pound, vacuum-packed packages of "ORGANIC RANCHER ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN 15% FAT" were produced on May 22 and 23 this year. The packaging is labeled with "Use or Freeze By 06-19-25" and "Use or Freeze By 06-20-25" and has "EST. 4027" inside the USDA mark of inspection. (Moniuszko, 6/4)
Los Angeles Blade:
LGBTQ+ Cannabis Activists ‘Put Their Lighters Up’ For Pride
At first glance, it might seem that the cannabis legalization movement and the LGBTQ rights movement are two separate struggles. But when you trace the smoke back to its source, you’ll find that queer liberation and cannabis justice have long burned from the same flame. Before California became the first state to legalize medical marijuana in 1996 through Prop 215, its roots of resistance began with queer activists who were already leading the charge. Prop 215 would not have passed without the efforts of HIV/AIDS activists, many of them queer, who demanded compassionate access to cannabis as medicine. (6/4)
Bay Area Reporter:
SF Supervisors Approve Bond Money For Milk Plaza, City Clinic
San Francisco supervisors have approved the disbursement of bond money to relocate the city’s public health clinic that treats sexually acquired infections out of its current dilapidated site. The Board of Supervisors also signed off on a portion of the bond money allocated for a redo of Harvey Milk Plaza in the LGBTQ Castro district. The funds for the two projects were included in a $390 million bond measure for various infrastructure, public spaces, and street safety projects that city voters passed last November. (Bajko, 6/4)