More than 200 inmates killed themselves during eight years in which state prison officials failed to complete court-ordered suicide prevention safeguards. Inmates, the judge writes, have “waited far too long” for adequate mental health care. (Don Thompson, 3/4 )

Medi-Cal serves more than one-third of the state’s population — offering a dizzying range of care to a diverse population. In the new “Faces of Medi-Cal” series, California Healthline will assess the program’s strengths and weaknesses through the lives and experiences of its enrollees. (Angela Hart and Bernard J. Wolfson, 3/4 )

LA Students' Medical, Mental Health Records Leaked By Hackers: Families of students in Los Angeles are learning this week that their kids’ medical and mental health records are appearing on the dark web, thanks to a notorious ransomware crew that’s extorting academic institutions. Read more from Bloomberg .

The Wall Street Journal: Healthcare CEO Faces Charges Of Making Illicit Stock Sales In Prearranged Trades Ontrak Chief Executive Terren Peizer set up the prearranged trading plans in May and August 2021, just before his company disclosed the loss of health insurer Cigna Corp. as a major customer, according to a federal grand-jury indictment unsealed Wednesday. Mr. Peizer sold about 641,000 shares of Ontrak stock when he was aware of the undisclosed bad news, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which also sued him. When Ontrak revealed on Aug. 19, 2021—three days after he began trading—that Cigna cut ties with Ontrak, the stock dropped 45%. (Michaels, 3/1)

Reuters: US Authorities Charge Healthcare Company Ontrak's Boss With Insider Trading U.S. authorities on Wednesday charged the head of the [Santa Monica, California-based] health care company Ontrak Inc. with insider trading, marking the first criminal case involving the use of a special trading plan designed to help shield executives from such charges. Ontrak Chairman and CEO Terren Peizer sold more than $20 million of Ontrak stock between May and August 2021 while in possession of material non-public negative information related to the company's largest customer, authorities said. (Gillison and Singh, 3/1)

The Washington Post: Fertility Clinic Accused Of Implanting Embryo With Rare Cancer Mutation The events alleged in the lawsuit are an example of the consequences of errors in a growing but lightly regulated industry that helped women have 84,000 births in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Diazes’ allegation that the clinic attempted to cover up its mistake is an unusual aspect of the lawsuit, which also names the couple’s doctor and in vitro fertilization coordinator. (Bernstein, 3/1)

Reuters: California Fertility Clinic Sued For Using Embryo With Deadly Cancer Gene A California couple sued a Pasadena-based fertility clinic on Wednesday, saying it allegedly implanted an embryo carrying a rare gene that causes deadly stomach cancer and then falsified records to cover up its mistake. In their lawsuit against HRC Fertility, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Jason and Melissa Diaz said their son, now a year old, will require total stomach removal surgery as a young adult to prevent or treat the cancer. They said they went to HRC Fertility specifically to avoid having a child with the gene, which Jason carries. (Pierson, 3/1)

The Desert Sun: Bankruptcy Court Approves Sale Of Borrego Health To DAP Health The approved sale by bankruptcy court is a critical first step in the process of having DAP Health assume control of all Borrego Health clinics. (Sasic, 3/1)

Los Angeles Times: UC System Hospital Nurses Complain Of Overcrowding Nurses at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCSF Medical Center at Parnassus went public this week with complaints about overcrowding and staffing issues that they say have led to eroding conditions for patients. At the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, patients sometimes lie in hallways on gurneys for days at a time, said Dianne Sposito, an emergency room nurse at the hospital. (Evans, 3/1)

Bay Area News Group: California Creates Hotline To Report Excessive School Disciplines For years, school districts in California have masked their official suspension and expulsion rates by quietly pushing so-called problem students from the classroom. Sometimes, it’s as simple as sending them home early. Other times, it’s as extreme as forcing kids to transfer to another school. (Miolene, 3/2)

CalMatters: Dyslexia Screening: Teachers Reject Union's Opposition For years, the California Teachers Association has opposed universal dyslexia screening for students, helping to defeat legislation that would have mandated it. And yet, many classroom teachers are advocating for all students to be tested. As another possible legislative battle looms, the statewide teachers union’s opposition to mandatory screening continues to frustrate many educators. According to classroom teachers across the state, the California Teachers Association’s position will perpetuate a “wait-to-fail” approach to reading instruction that forces educators to sit by while students fall further and further behind. (Hong, 3/2)

Law and Order

Los Angeles Times: LAPD Officers Could Stop Responding To Some Nonviolent Calls

As part of its upcoming contract talks, the Los Angeles Police Protective League intends to tell city negotiators that it is willing to let other city departments or nonprofit agencies respond to calls about panhandling, illegal sidewalk vending, urinating in public, mental health episodes in which there is no threat of violence or criminal activity, and dangerous dog complaints in which “no attack is in progress.” (Zahniser, 3/1)

Sacramento Bee: Sacramento Sheriff Jim Cooper Will Give Inmates Warmer Clothes

Sacramento Sheriff Jim Cooper has reversed his position on providing cold-weather gear to jail inmates, with the county informing advocates late Tuesday that the sheriff will use inmate welfare funds to buy warm clothing for all inmates, advocates say. (Stanton, 3/1)

The New York Times: Board Denies Parole For Sirhan Sirhan, The Assassin Of Robert F. Kennedy

A California panel on Wednesday denied parole for Sirhan B. Sirhan, the man convicted in the 1968 assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, in its first review of the case since Gov. Gavin Newsom decided last year that Mr. Sirhan, 78, should not be released. The parole board’s latest decision, which followed a hearing via videoconference from the state prison in San Diego, where Mr. Sirhan has been held, was the second time in three years that Mr. Sirhan’s release had been considered. He has spent more than a half-century behind bars for shooting Mr. Kennedy, then a candidate for president, inside the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles at the end of a campaign appearance in 1968. At the time, Mr. Sirhan was 24. (Hubler, 3/1)