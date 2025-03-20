University of California Announces Hiring Freeze: Harm to academic and scientific research. Worse patient care at health centers. Those are some of the impacts officials fear will result from an across-the-board hiring freeze announced Wednesday by the 10-campus University of California in response to threatened cuts in federal funding and worries about state budget support. Read more from EdSource, the San Francisco Chronicle, and Bay Area News Group.

Fewer People Living Unsheltered In LA County: Unsheltered homelessness declined for a second consecutive year across most of Los Angeles County last year, homeless officials reported Wednesday. A rough count showed 900 fewer people seen on the street and 2,700 fewer vehicles and dwellings. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

