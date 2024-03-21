Prop. 1 Officially Passes By Razor-Thin Margin: The results are finally in, and Californians have voted in favor of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest effort to overhaul how the state cares for people with serious mental illness. AP on Wednesday declared that the measure passed 50.2% to 49.8%. Read more from CalMatters, the San Francisco Chronicle, and Los Angeles Times.

Philanthropist Gives Millions To 76 California Nonprofits: Scores of California-based groups are receiving millions from MacKenzie Scott’s latest round of contributions. Among them is The Cambodian Family, which promotes health and wellness for refugee and immigrant families. "I was just crying. ... We never thought we would have a chance," said executive director Vattana Peong. Read more from EdSource, ABC7, and AP.

