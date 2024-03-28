Covered California Records Largest Number Of Enrollments: A record number of Californians have signed up for health insurance through Covered California, the state insurance marketplace created by the Affordable Care Act, the 2010 federal law also known as Obamacare. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Bay Area Nurses Plan To Strike Next Week: The Registered Nurses Professional Association, which represents 3,700 nurses at Santa Clara County’s public hospital system, has issued a notice of a planned three-day strike to begin Tuesday. The strike is expected to affect Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and O’Connor Hospital in San Jose, St. Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy, Custody Health Services for adults and juveniles, and primary care and ambulatory care clinics throughout the county, said union vice president Maybelline Que. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

