Newsom Declares State Of Emergency, Will Fly Test Kits To Cruise Ship After Passenger Becomes California’s First Coronavirus Death: Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a coronavirus state of emergency Wednesday, hours after California announced its first death, involving a person who got sick on a cruise ship possibly more than half-filled with passengers from the state. By the time public health authorities made the connection between the two ill former passengers and the ship, the Grand Princess was at sea again with a new group of about 2,500 passengers.

Newsom said the boat would not be allowed to dock in San Francisco until passengers deemed at risk had been tested for the virus. "We are going to be flying testing kits to the cruise ship, and we are going to be sending those quickly back to the state," Newsom said at a news conference late Wednesday. "We'll be able to test very quickly within just a few hours." Eleven passengers and 10 crew members were showing symptoms of COVID-19, the governor said. He added that the number "may significantly understate" the presence of the coronavirus on the cruise ship.

Ten Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers and five emergency responders who were exposed to the patient before they were put in isolation are now in quarantine. They are not exhibiting symptoms but are being quarantined and monitored, county officials said.

California has reported one death and 53 cases of COVID-19. The state is monitoring an additional 9,400 individuals who either traveled to affected areas or had close contact with someone who did.

Read more from the Los Angeles Times; the Sacramento Bee; Capital Public Radio; the San Francisco Chronicle; and NPR.

In related news from the Los Angeles Times: On Grand Princess, Confusion, Missteps Reigned As Coronavirus Spread, Passengers Say

What You Need To Know About The Emergency Declaration: An emergency declaration gives cities and counties the ability to ask the state or other counties for aid if their local resources are exhausted. The declarations have been preparation-based, not because an outbreak currently exists. Los Angeles County and the cities of Pasadena and Long Beach made emergency declarations Wednesday, while Marin and Placer counties made declarations Tuesday. The announcements follow similar decrees in San Francisco, Orange County, Solano County and other places over the last few weeks. Officials stress that the declarations should not cause panic because they are designed to help focus resources and get a government response moving more quickly. Read more from Colleen Shalby and Soumya Karlamangla of the Los Angeles Times.

