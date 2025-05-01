LA County Offers Isolated Hospital A $3M Lifeline: Avalon-based Catalina Island Health received $3 million in one-time funding to help keep its doors open. The hospital faces serious financial challenges with insolvency predicted as early as July. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review.

Health Workers Going On Strike Today At All UC Campuses: Up to 20,000 unionized health care workers are poised to strike at all UC campuses and medical centers, the third such strike this year over what the unions say are unfair labor practices by UC. Regular hospital operations should not be affected. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

