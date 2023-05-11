Hospitals Prepare For Increased Demand As Title 42 Ends: Hospitals and emergency medical experts across the region are bracing for a possible increase in demand for medical care for migrants as Title 42 border restrictions end Thursday. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune . More coverage, below.

As Pandemic Emergency Ends, How Will Life Change In California?: The end of the federal public health emergency will have big impacts on how people in the United States access covid care, and how much they’ll pay for it. But a lot of these changes won’t actually apply to Californians — at least not for folks with health insurance. Read more from KQED . Keep scrolling for more coverage.

The New York Times: Families Of Those Lost To Covid Wrestle With Mixed Emotions As Emergency Ends More than 1.1 million Americans have died of Covid, and the rate of death has markedly slowed in recent months. In 2020 and 2021, it was the third most common cause of death; by this point in 2023, preliminary data show, it has dropped to seventh. But the move by the Biden administration that takes effect on Thursday has landed with mixed emotions for many Americans who have lost family members and friends to the pandemic. (Bosman, 5/11)

HHS.gov: Letter To U.S. Governors From HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra On Planning For The COVID-19 PHE Through partnerships with you and others, we are now in a better place in our response than we were three years ago, and we can transition away from the emergency phase. (Xavier Becerra, 5/10)

Stat: What's Next For Mental Health Apps When Pandemic Flexibilities End? In April 2020, the Food and Drug Administration announced a pandemic enforcement policy allowing mental health app developers to release certain treatment products without seeking authorization from the agency. With the end of the official public health emergency, companies that did so will now need to submit the products for FDA clearance and have them pass an early stage of review by early November — or remove the products from the market. (Aguilar, 5/11)

Bloomberg: Free Covid Tests Via USPS Are Available At CovidTests.Gov Until May 31 The popular offering will be available until the end of May, according to a press release this week from the Biden Administration outlining the transition of Covid measures. Since the online portal launched in January 2022, the program has distributed more than 750 million rapid antigen tests to over two-thirds of American households. (Griffin, 5/10)

USA Today: What End Of COVID Health Emergency Means For Tests, Vaccine, Medicaid While it closes a chapter in history, health experts point out the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over as the virus continues to claim about 1,000 lives each week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To date, more than 1.1 million people in the country have died. “There’s no real mechanism to declare an end to the pandemic, but it is an end to the emergency phase, both in the U.S. and globally,” said Crystal Watson, associate professor at John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. (Rodriguez and Alltucker, 5/11)

San Francisco Chronicle: Is The COVID-19 Pandemic Really Over? Here’s What Bay Area Experts Say The national COVID-19 public health emergency expires on Thursday, symbolically marking a turning point after three years of uncertainty and suffering. But what does the end of the federal declaration really mean for the pandemic at a time when daily life has returned to normal for most Americans — and several months after President Biden shrugged at the Detroit Auto Show that the “pandemic is over”? (Vaziri, 5/11)

Times Of San Diego: Chicken Soup For The Souls: Volunteers Find Border Zone 'A Little Apocalyptic' Denise McEwan scooped out homemade chicken soup, adding rice. Her wife, Molly Quillin-McEwan, put cookies and pastries in plastic bags. From the back of a pickup truck, they did what they could Wednesday evening to relieve the hunger of hundreds of asylum-seekers camped between the primary and secondary border fences in San Ysdiro. (Stone, 5/11)

Politico: What Title 42's End Means For The Future Of Immigration Policy The pandemic-era policy used to block migrants at the southern border is coming to an end this week. Lifting so-called Title 42 will mean a major policy shift, one expected to draw an increase of asylum seekers to the U.S. — and scrutiny over how the Biden administration will handle that influx. ... The government has used Title 42 to turn away asylum seekers more than 2 million times for more than three years. But it’s not actually an immigration policy. Section 265 of Title 42 of U.S. Code addresses public health, social welfare and civil rights. In March 2020, the Trump administration ordered the CDC chief to implement the Title 42 authority and turn people away at the border on public health grounds. (Ward, 5/10)

KVPR: Here's What To Expect In The U.S. As Title 42 Ends For Asylum-Seekers As Title 42 is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday, security officials are bracing for what could be an unprecedented influx of migrants seeking asylum along the southern border. The COVID-era public health emergency measure allowed for the quick expulsion of migrants at the border and nearly halted the processing of asylum applications for more than three years. Once Title 42 is lifted, the tens of thousands of people who have been waiting in Mexico after fleeing from violence, poverty and political instability will be subject to decades-old immigration protocols known as Title 8. (Romo, Rose and Penaloza, 5/11)

Public Health Watch: California Regulators Drafting Emergency Rule To Combat Deadly Lung Disease Workplace regulators in California are drafting an emergency rule to address an epidemic of silicosis — a deadly, preventable lung disease — among fabricators of artificial-stone countertops. In December, Public Health Watch, LAist and Univision revealed what’s believed to be the nation’s biggest cluster of the disease, in the Los Angeles area. The news outlets’ stories — and a petition citing them — triggered a burst of activity by California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, known as Cal/OSHA. (Morris and Krisberg, 5/10)

Politico: Cash For Slavery Reparations Gets Cool Response From California Officials A proposal to pay Black people in California up to $1.2 million in restitution for slavery ran into political headwinds Wednesday as Gov. Gavin Newsom and a lawmaker who was on the state panel raised doubts about the prospect of cash payments. State Sen. Steven Bradford said he wouldn’t count on the Legislature — though dominated by Democrats — to vote in favor of payments, one of the recommendations of a panel expected to release its final recommendations on July 1. (White, 5/10)

Los Angeles Times: Feinstein Casts Her First Senate Vote In Months, Finally Shedding Light On Health Issues Sen. Dianne Feinstein returned to the Capitol on Wednesday to cast her first vote in the Senate since taking an extended illness-related absence that threatened Democrats’ slim majority and led to mounting calls for her resignation. Feinstein, who at 89 is the eldest sitting senator, was brought onto the Senate floor in a wheelchair that she may at times require to travel around the Capitol as she works “a lighter schedule,” her office said in a statement. Videos on Twitter showed Feinstein emerging from a car outside the Senate building, where she was helped into the wheelchair and greeted by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) (Petri, 5/10)

Stat: Google's Generative AI To Analyze Medical Images — And Talk To Docs Google’s generative AI system proved it can answer medical exam questions. But now the company is attempting a bigger leap — infusing its model with medical images such as X-rays and mammograms to help it communicate with doctors about data routinely used in patient care. (Ross, 5/10)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Struggling San Diego Ambulance Provider Taps New Local Chief San Diego’s struggling ambulance provider has appointed a new leader for its local operations, just before major changes to its contract are set to put more ambulances on the street for more hours. (Garrick, 5/10)

CapRadio: California’s Health Care Provider Pipeline Needs Major Boost To Ward Off Shortage, Workers Say Physical therapist Gina Yarbrough used to have the time to see some of her young patients two to three times a week. Now, she’s booking appointments for kids four to six weeks out. “We barely see them. It's almost like just a consult. It's not adequate for these kids who have really profound needs,” she said. (Wolffe, 5/10)

The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat: Kaiser Medical Center In Santa Rosa Makes Newsweek’s List Of Best Maternity Hospitals In The US Kaiser Permanente’s Santa Rosa hospital has made Newsweek’s list of the “Best Maternity Hospitals in 2023” — the only Sonoma County hospital to earn the annual recognition. (Espinoza, 5/10)

Opioid Crisis

Los Angeles Times: Sheriff's Dept. To Track Presence Of Flesh-Eating Street Drug Appearing In Los Angeles

Amid troubling signs that a dangerous sedative known as “tranq” has spread even further into the local street drug supply, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has launched a pilot program to better document the drug’s presence. Xylazine is an animal tranquilizer that began appearing several years ago in illicit pills and powders on the East Coast. It’s been linked to deaths across the country and can cause human tissue to rot, leaving users with grisly wounds that sometimes lead to amputations. (Blakinger, 5/10)

LA Daily News: Southern California Law Enforcement Puts Fentanyl Dealers ‘On Notice’

Bill Bodner remembers when he first encountered fentanyl on the streets of New York City. Back in 1991, he was a new agent working for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. In February that year, at least 12 people died and dozens more overdosed in the New York City area, ingesting a batch of fentanyl-laced heroin, branded then as “Tango and Cash.”“(Police) were cruising around with loudspeakers,” telling residents not to take the drug cocktail, Bodner said. ... Now, Bodner is the special agent in charge of the DEA’s Los Angeles office. On Tuesday, he said he couldn’t believe more than three decades later he’d still be talking about fentanyl. (Cain, 5/10)

Voice of OC: Orange County Continues Grappling With Rehab Centers As Opioid Crisis Worsens

Cities throughout Orange County continue wrestling over how to roll out drug treatment centers as many residents raise community safety concerns when the idea of a rehab is proposed. It comes as the national opioid crisis worsens, including increasing opioid deaths here in OC, according to the county Health Care Agency. The crisis and wariness of rehab clinics also raises the question: Where should rehab centers go? (Kavros, 5/11)

The New York Times: Addiction Treatment Medicine Is Vastly Underprescribed, Especially By Race, Study Finds

Despite the continuing rise in opioid overdose deaths, one of the most effective treatments for opioid addiction is still drastically underprescribed in the United States, especially for Black patients, according to a large new study. From 2016 through 2019, scarcely more than 20 percent of patients diagnosed with opioid use disorder filled prescriptions for buprenorphine, the medication considered the gold standard in opioid addiction treatment, despite repeated visits to health care providers, according to the study, which was published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. (Hoffman, 5/10)

Stat: Black Patients With Opioid Addiction Lack Equal Access To Treatment

Black people are far less likely than other Americans to receive buprenorphine, a key medication for treating opioid use disorder, according to a new study. White patients in need of addiction care were prescribed buprenorphine at more than twice the rate of Black patients in the six months preceding an addiction-related health emergency, according to the analysis. The treatment gap continued at a similar rate in the six months after an overdose, hospitalization, or admission to a rehab facility. (Facher, 5/10)

Los Angeles Times: Fentanyl-Related Deaths Among Children Rising, Yale Study Says

Fentanyl-related deaths among children increased more than 30-fold between 2013 and 2021, illustrating the opioid crisis’ unrelenting impact across the United States, according to a study by the Yale School of Medicine. Between 1999 and 2021, 37.5% of all fatal pediatric opioid poisonings were caused by fentanyl, according to the study published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Assn. The drug is now the primary agent noted in the pediatric opioid crisis, said Julie Gaither, the study’s author and an assistant professor of pediatrics and epidemiology at Yale. (Arredondo, 5/11)