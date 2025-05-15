GOP 'Megabill' Will Hurt California’s Budget, Lawmakers Warn: Republicans are still negotiating how they plan to trim hundreds of billions from federal health care and environmental programs, but it appears that it will come at the cost of California’s budget. This legislation “rips massive holes in states’ budgets that are near impossible to fill,” said Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep scrolling for more on the GOP’s “megabill” and the potential cuts to Medicaid.

Seniors Entitled To Repayment From Medi-Cal Scam, Court Rules: A state appeals court says 100 or more senior citizens in California, scammed into making medical payments to a company called Senior Care Advocates that later went bankrupt, are entitled to payments of up to $50,000 from a state fund for victims of fraud. The company told them 20 years ago that it could qualify them for the Medi-Cal program for a fee — even though the state accepts applicants without any cost. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.