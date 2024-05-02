Funeral Provider Settles California Lawsuit: Service Corporation International, the nation’s largest funeral services provider, will pay $23 million in civil penalties as part of a settlement agreement in an Alameda County lawsuit that claimed the company sold cremation packages that violated consumer protection laws, state prosecutors said Wednesday. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

SF Accused Of Dumping Sewage Into Bay For Years: The federal and state governments accused San Francisco on Wednesday of discharging huge amounts of untreated wastewater and sewage into the bay and the ocean for many years, violating environmental laws and endangering beachgoers and aquatic life. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.