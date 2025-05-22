California’s Abortion Protections Tested: Disputes playing out in a small courtroom in Eureka highlight the limits of California’s efforts to protect abortion rights since the Supreme Court in 2022 repealed federal protections granted under Roe vs. Wade. They also reveal geographic disparities in patients’ access to reproductive health care after dozens of California hospitals shuttered their maternity wards over the past decade. Read more from CalMatters.

LA County Residents May Test For Lead Exposure: In the wake of January’s wildfires and soil tests showing elevated levels of lead and other toxic metals in and around Pasadena and Altadena, L.A. County is extending its program to offer free tests that let people check the lead levels of their blood. Read more from LAist.

