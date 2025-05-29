Mix Of Toxic Chemicals Pollutes South Bay Air, Study Finds: Pollutants in the Tijuana River, which carries raw sewage and industrial waste from Tijuana, are also turning up in the air along the coast near the U.S.-Mexico border, UC San Diego researchers have found. They say sea spray aerosols contain illicit drugs and drug byproducts that occur in human urine, as well as chemicals from tires and personal care products. Read more from the Los Angeles Times, Inewsource, and The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Biomedical Research Given $7M Boost: Prebys Foundation has announced an emergency package to support San Diego’s biomedical research sector amid federal funding cuts. It will award $1 million each to La Jolla Institute for Immunology, Rady Children’s Hospital Foundation, the Salk Institute, San Diego State University, Sanford Burnham Prebys, Scripps Research and UC San Diego. Read more from Times of San Diego.

