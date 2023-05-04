Feinstein's Battle With Shingles Could Last A While: In early March, Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced that she was hospitalized for shingles roughly two weeks after coming down with the painful, blistering rash that heralds the reawakening of the long-dormant varicella zoster virus. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Newsom's Plan To Curb Fentanyl In San Francisco May Backfire: California Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed are doubling down on law enforcement to get a grip on drug-related challenges in the city core. Addiction experts, however, say that the latest effort repeats tough-on-crime tactics and rhetoric that have not succeeded in the past. Read more from KQED.

