CDC To Reevaluate Health Risks From Fort Ord: Federal health officials are conducting a new study to determine whether veterans once stationed at the now-shuttered central California coast military base were exposed to dangerously high levels of cancer-causing toxins. Read more from AP.

New Covid Misinformation Law Suppresses Free Speech, ACLU Says: A California law that would punish doctors who give patients false information about covid has already been challenged by two anti-vaccine physicians. Now it’s being contested by the American Civil Liberties Union, which says the legislation suppresses free speech and isn’t needed to protect patients from medical misinformation or mistreatment. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

