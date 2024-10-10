Mask Mandates Revived In Bay Area: To reduce the spread of respiratory viruses, several Bay Area counties will require health care workers to don face masks in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and other facilities starting Nov. 1 until either March 31 or April 30, 2025. Santa Clara and San Mateo counties will require visitors to mask up, and Santa Clara is also asking patients to wear them. Read more in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Confirmed, Suspected Bird Flu Cases Rise: The CDC confirmed a third avian flu infection in the Central Valley, and now the California Department of Public Health announced it is investigating two more potential cases in dairy workers. This brings the number of confirmed or suspected cases of bird flu on humans in the Valley to five. Read more from KVPR and CIDRAP.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.