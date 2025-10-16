California To Offer $11 Insulin Pens: Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a plan to offer $11 insulin pens through the state’s pharmaceutical venture. Beginning Jan. 1, consumers can purchase a five-pack for a suggested price of $55. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and CalMatters. Scroll down for more news from the governor's office.

KP Pharmacists Agree To Go On Strike: Kaiser Permanente pharmacists and technicians at medical facilities in Southern California voted Wednesday to authorize a strike, citing unfair labor practices. The strike would affect about 3,000 union members. The vote came during a five-day strike by 31,000 Kaiser health care workers that began Tuesday. Read more from The Orange County Register.

