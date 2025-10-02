Thieves Steal Supplies From Nonprofit That Feeds Homeless: Project Coffee Cup — a nonprofit that provides hot meals, coffee, and clothing to homeless Southern Californians — is struggling to recover after its supply trailer was ransacked. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Keep scrolling for more news on the homelessness crisis.

California Fights To Save Victims' Services For Undocumented Immigrants: Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Wednesday his office would be suing the Trump administration over new requirements that federal grant money not be used on “legal services” for undocumented immigrants who are victims of domestic violence and other crimes. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

