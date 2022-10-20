Another Sacramento High School Has Active Tuberculosis Case: A Hiram Johnson High School student was recently diagnosed with active tuberculosis, according to Sacramento City Unified School District officials. Contact tracers have identified 236 individuals who were possibly exposed at the campus. This comes just one month after an Elk Grove High School student was diagnosed with active tuberculosis. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

Fentanyl Found In Candy Boxes Ahead Of Halloween: Authorities are warning parents about the possibility of drugs mixed in with candy this Halloween after a large fentanyl bust at LAX on Wednesday. Security guards discovered that packages of Skittles, Whoppers, and SweeTarts candy contained about 12,000 pills of fentanyl. Read more from ABC7 Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Times. Keep scrolling for more on the opioid crisis.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.