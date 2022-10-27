Health Care System At Sacramento County Jail Is ‘Broken,’ Report Says: A damning new 101-page report on the state of health care inside Sacramento County’s jail system described it as having a chronic shortage of nurses and doctors, medical treatment areas that are “cluttered, dirty, and in many cases filthy,” and an overcrowding problem so severe that the Main Jail has twice as many inmates as it was originally designed to hold. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

Oakland To End Mask Rule For Large Indoor Gatherings: Masking requirements for indoor gatherings of 2,500 or more people will be lifted on Nov. 1, Oakland has announced. Masking will continue to be enforced for people entering city libraries, public senior centers, senior adult care facilities, recreation centers or civic center buildings. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.