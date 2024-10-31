'I Only Have Two Hands': Good Samaritan RNs Demand More Help: Accusing Good Samaritan Hospital and its parent HCA Healthcare of jeopardizing patient care, registered nurses protested outside the facility Wednesday, asserting the health care provider is failing to address staffing shortages and inadequate meal breaks. HCA Healthcare denied the accusations. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

Document Changes For Gender ID Can Be Kept Sealed, California Court Rules: A state appeals court says a transgender woman who took action to change her name and gender identity at age 19 has a right to keep those records confidential in order to avoid threats and harassment. It's the first ruling on the issue in California. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

