California Is First State To Ban Ultra-Processed Food From School Menus: The new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom includes soda, energy drinks, foods high in sugar or salt, and foods low in nutrients. Schools will be required to begin phasing them out by 2029. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and the Los Angeles Times.

Two New Laws Aim To Prevent Suicides On Bridges: One of the laws requires the state to identify the state-controlled bridges and roadways with the most suicides and the most attempted suicides. The other requires the Department of Transportation to include suicide deterrent measures in its guidelines for bridges and overpasses on the state highway system. Read more from The Sun.

