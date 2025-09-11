Remains Of 9/11 Victim From California Identified: Barbara Keating, 72, was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 11 who split her time between Palm Springs and Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Her remains and those of two other victims were identified last month through DNA analysis. After 24 years, 1,100 victims at the World Trade Center site still have not had their remains identified — but forensics experts haven't given up. Read more from CNN, the Palm Springs Post, and NPR.

Bill Would Let Health Care Providers Anonymously Mail Abortion Drugs: Under the measure, which the California legislature is considering this week, doctors, pharmacists, and others authorized to prescribe the drugs to end a pregnancy could leave their name off the prescription label. Read more from NPR.

