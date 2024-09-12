Three More California Dairy Herds Have Bird Flu: California officials have identified three new outbreaks of H5N1 bird flu in Central Valley dairy herds, bringing the total number of infected farms to six. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and CIDRAP.

Project 2025 Includes Threat To California's Medicaid Funding: Project 2025, the 900-page conservative playbook for the next Republican president, issues an ultimatum for California: track and report abortion data to the federal government or risk losing billions in Medicaid funding for reproductive health. Read more from CalMatters.

