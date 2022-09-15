The Sacramento County coroner concluded that Lori McClintock, the wife of U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, died of dehydration after ingesting white mulberry leaf. But some scientists, doctors, and pathologists are questioning that ruling, and are urging the coroner’s office, which hasn’t explained its reasoning, to reopen the case. (Samantha Young, 9/17 )

HIV Cases Rising Among S.F.’s Homeless Population: In 2021, 24% of those newly diagnosed with HIV were homeless — the highest level ever, according to the latest epidemiology report from the city's Department of Public Health released this week. And for the first time, gay and bisexual men who don't inject drugs accounted for less than half of new HIV cases in San Francisco. Read more from the Bay Area Reporter .

Axios: Johns Hopkins To Reduce COVID Data Tracking Johns Hopkins University is scaling back how much and how frequently it tracks COVID-19 pandemic metrics due to a slowdown in local data reporting, the university confirmed to Axios. (Scribner, 9/14)

AP: WHO: COVID End 'In Sight,' Deaths At Lowest Since March 2020 The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide last week was the lowest reported in the pandemic since March 2020, marking what could be a turning point in the years-long global outbreak. At a press briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world has never been in a better position to stop COVID-19. “We are not there yet, but the end is in sight,” he said, comparing the effort to that made by a marathon runner nearing the finish line. “Now is the worst time to stop running,” he said. (9/14)

Los Angeles Times: Where To Find COVID-19 Omicron Boosters In California Updated COVID-19 Omicron boosters are abundant in Los Angeles County, and officials are urging people to get the latest offering ahead of the fall-and-winter holidays. More than half a million doses have already arrived in the region, with tens of thousands more on the way, according to Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. They are available at more than 1,500 sites countywide, including those affiliated with the county Department of Public Health, health clinics and retail pharmacies. (Lin II and Money, 9/14)

inewsource: Omicron-Adjusted Booster Vaccines Available In San Diego County Updated COVID-19 booster shots are beginning to become available in San Diego County, following the authorization of their use by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month. The new bivalent booster shot has been in the works since the summer following a nationwide surge in cases caused by Omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5, that prompted the FDA to advise vaccine manufacturers to reformulate the shot to strengthen protection against these strains. (Dawson, 9/13)

Los Angeles Times: SAG-AFTRA Members Clash Over COVID-19 Safety Measures, Vaccine Mandates It has been two years since Hollywood first implemented rules to help limit the spread of COVID-19 on film sets. By most accounts, the industry’s pandemic measures have worked, limiting the spread of the virus from film productions, according to data from the Motion Picture Assn. (Sakoui, 9/15)

MPX

Time: This Pharmacist Gives Monkeypox Vaccines At Gay Bars

Clint Hopkins and his husband, Joel Hockman, own Pucci’s Pharmacy in Sacramento, but you might not always find them there. Since the monkeypox outbreak began in the U.S., the pair and their team of health professionals are just as likely to be at a bar, private party, or their local LGBTQ center administering monkeypox vaccines. “We’re in a bit of a unique situation, because we’re LGBT and part of the community that is at highest risk,” says Hockman, COO of Pucci’s. “We’re aware of social events that are going on through our social network, so we reached out and said, ‘Hey, we know you’re going to get together—let us come and vaccinate everybody while they’re there.” (Park, 9/13)

CBS News: FDA Warns Monkeypox Could Mutate If Antiviral Drug Is Overused

The monkeypox virus is only one mutation away from evading a key antiviral drug being used to treat at-risk patients, federal health officials are now warning — and they're urging doctors to be "judicious" in prescribing the sought-after treatment. (Tin, 9/14)

Palm Springs Desert Sun: 4 More Likely Monkeypox Cases Reported In Riverside County; Total At 248

Riverside County Public Health reported an additional four confirmed or probable monkeypox cases on Wednesday. (Sasic, 9/14)

CalMatters: With Monkeypox, California Colleges Face Dual Threat

After a couple years of living with COVID-19, UC Santa Barbara student Alex Niles heard about the monkeypox outbreak. “Here we go again,” he thought. Niles, who is president of the UC Student Association, knew monkeypox was transmitted very differently than COVID-19 and generally posed less risk. But he began to notice concern percolating within UC Santa Barbara’s student body. (Seshadri, 9/15)

Fortune: White Men Initially Suffered The Highest Number Of Monkeypox Cases In The U.S. Not Anymore

The number of Black men in the U.S. diagnosed with monkeypox is growing—and vaccines aren’t keeping up. At the beginning of the global outbreak, declared in May, the vast majority of U.S. patients—75%—were white. That share has slowly dropped over the course of the outbreak and now sits at around 25%, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Prater, 9/14)

CIDRAP: CDC Head Says Monkeypox Slowing In US

Today the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee met for the first time to address the federal response to the US monkeypox outbreak, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, addressed the rocky federal start of outbreak response but noted that cases are now declining. She also highlighted CDC outreach at a time when the disease was brand new to most frontline clinicians. (Soucheray, 9/14)