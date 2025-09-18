Newsom Signs Law On Vaccine Scheduling: Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Wednesday giving California the power to set its own immunization schedules based on state health experts and independent medical groups — a sharp break from decades of reliance on guidance from the federal government. The move came the same day that California and its West Coast allies issued joint recommendations for covid, flu, and RSV vaccines. Read more from the Los Angeles Times, KQED, and CalMatters. Keep scrolling for more vaccine news.

Homeless People Will Be Charged Rent For Tiny Homes: Sacramento will start charging monthly fees at some of its homeless shelters, a move that remains uncommon nationwide. People in the units would be required to pay no more than 30% of their gross monthly income after an initial grace period of 90 days. Read more from The Sacramento Bee. More news on the unhoused, below.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.