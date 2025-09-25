San Jose Considers Banning Homeless Encampments Near Polluted Waterways: As San Jose makes progress on clearing trash, Mayor Matt Mahan said the city may need to create no-encampment zones along all of its waterways in the future. Read more from Bay Area News Group . Keep scrolling for more news on the homelessness crisis.

Farmworkers With Disabilities Win Case Against Carrot Grower: A federal court ruled a San Joaquin Valley carrot company engaged in discriminatory practices against farmworkers with disabilities. The ruling Monday from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California comes out of a long-standing battle between Grimmway Farms and the California Civil Rights Division. The agency filed a lawsuit against the farm in 2021. Read more from KVPR .

Becker's Hospital Review: UC San Diego Health Cuts Readmissions By 26% With Virtual Clinic UC San Diego Health reduced hospital readmissions by 26% through its virtual transition of care clinic, according to a Sept. 23 study published in JMIR Medical Informatics. ... Among more than 25,000 patients included in the study, the 30-day readmission rate was 14.9% for those seen in the virtual clinic, compared to 20.1% in a benchmark group. (Gregerson, 9/24)

Becker's Hospital Review: 'A Huge Loss': Hospital-At-Home Leaders Prepare For CMS Waiver Expiration The coming expiration of CMS’ hospital-at-home waiver is sowing confusion and uncertainty among health system executives who oversee the programs. Some leaders told Becker’s that if the CMS waiver expires Sept. 30 without an extension, they would have to end their programs and send home-based patients back to the hospital. The care model allows patients to receive hospital-level care via in-home technology and medical equipment and in-person and virtual visits with clinicians. (Bruce, 9/24)

CalMatters: DOJ Suit Claims Inland Empire Health Plan Committed Medi-Cal Fraud The Inland Empire Health Plan kept $320 million that it should have given back to the federal government, a federal lawsuit claims. IEHP is responsible for providing Medi-Cal to 1.6 million people throughout the Inland Empire—35% of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties’ combined population. The complaint claims that IEHP committed fraud by putting money for the medical care of new Medi-Cal patients towards non-medical expenses or the care of existing patients. (McGloin, 9/24)

Los Angeles Blade: New Direct Cash Program Aims To Prevent Youth Homelessness In Los Angeles County A new pilot program called CASH LA has launched in Los Angeles County, offering direct financial assistance to young people at imminent risk of homelessness. The initiative is a partnership between Point Source Youth, LA Emissary, and AMAAD Institute, with support from Cedars-Sinai and the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. Unlike traditional homelessness prevention programs that often focus on eviction cases or families, CASH LA takes a youth-centered approach designed specifically for people ages 18 to 30 who are on the verge of losing housing but are not yet unhoused. Participants create a personalized housing action plan with a trained provider and receive direct cash assistance to carry it out. (Montoya, 9/24)

Times of San Diego: Opponents Of SB 79 Warn The Bill Will Not Solve Housing Needs Local opponents of SB 79 are nervous about the potential passage of a statewide bill allowing for more dense housing development, including taller buildings near transit hubs. ... SB 79, officially known as the Abundant and Affordable Homes Near Transit Act, aims to allow for more dense housing development near transit hubs statewide. If passed, this bill would override local zoning laws that restrict such development, allowing for taller buildings near transit to help lower housing costs, reduce traffic congestion, and support public transit agencies. (Schwab, 9/24)

Los Angeles Times: California Case Suggests Tamiflu May Save Cats Infected With H5N1 Bird Flu Since the avian flu arrived en force in California’s dairy industry in 2024, not only has it sickened cows, it has killed hundreds of domestic cats. Some pet cats that live on dairy farms were infected with the H5N1 virus by drinking raw milk. Both pets and feral barn cats got sick after eating raw pet food that harbored the virus. Still others got it by eating infected wild birds, rats or mice, or from contact with dairy workers’ contaminated clothes or boots. But a new published case suggests that death may be averted if infected cats are treated early with antiviral medications, such as Tamiflu, or oseltamivir. Once treated, these animals may carry antibodies to the virus that makes them resistant to reinfection, at least temporarily. (Rust, 9/25)

Times of San Diego: Local Foundations Fund $70 Million For Housing, Food, Healthcare As Cuts Loom Three of San Diego’s leading foundations are expected to announce Thursday $70 million in funding to ensure local families have access to food, housing and healthcare amid “unprecedented cuts to critical programs and services.” The “United for San Diego” plan is a joint effort by the Prebys Foundation, Price Philanthropies and the San Diego Foundation that was described as “one of the largest collaborative philanthropic efforts in San Diego history.” (Jennewein, 9/25)

Bloomberg: Gates Foundation Accelerates Rollout Of Cheaper HIV Drug Lenacapavir Injection A twice-yearly injection described as the most promising HIV prevention tool in decades is poised to reach millions more people, with new generic versions priced at about $40 per patient per year. The Gates Foundation and Indian drugmaker Hetero Labs Ltd. are among the groups moving to produce the medication, lenacapavir, which Gilead Sciences Inc. sells in the US for a list price of more than $28,000 annually under the brand name Yeztugo. (Kew and Furlong, 9/24)

Autism

Bay Area News Group: California Health Officials Say Trump’s Claims Linking Tylenol And Autism Are False And Harmful

California health officials warned Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s recent claims linking Tylenol to autism are not rooted in scientific evidence, as medical associations reaffirmed that the common painkiller is safe and beneficial for pregnant women. (Stringer, 9/25)

San Francisco Chronicle: Tylenol In Pregnancy: Experts Debunk Trump's Autism Link Claims

Dr. David Amaral, head of autism research at UC Davis for nearly 30 years, knew before Monday’s federal announcement about the so-called cause of autism that President Trump and his health secretary were going to target acetaminophen. The health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., had said earlier this year that he was going to find the source of an “unprecedented” rise in autism in the U.S., and rumors had begun to circulate that he had landed on acetaminophen, commonly sold as Tylenol, as a main culprit. The drug had been studied for years as one of dozens of potential causes of autism. (Allday, 9/24)

The Hill: Dr. Mehmet Oz Softens Trump's Tylenol Warning For Pregnant Women

Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday softened President Trump’s warnings that pregnant women should not take Tylenol due to a largely unproven link to autism. In an interview with TMZ, Oz, who leads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said pregnant women should consult with a physician and use the medication if they have a high fever. (Weixel, 9/24)

NBC News: Vance Says Pregnant Women Should 'Follow Your Doctor' When It Comes To Tylenol

Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that pregnant women should follow their physicians’ advice in deciding whether or not to take Tylenol, striking a different tone after President Donald Trump strongly discouraged its use. “What I took from the president’s announcement and also the CDC’s recommendations here is we just have to be careful," Vance said in a NewsNation interview. "We know that some of these medications have side effects. We know that even despite those side effects, sometimes they’re necessary. So my guidance to pregnant women would be very simple, which is: Follow your doctor." (Richards, 9/24)

Politico: Thune Breaks With Trump Admin Over Tylenol, Government Role In Free Speech

Senate Majority Leader John Thune broke slightly with the Trump administration Wednesday, splitting from the GOP on government regulation of free speech and recent warnings linking Tylenol to autism. In an interview with CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Thune condemned the “coercive use of government” in regulating TV programming and said such decisions “ought to be made by the companies” after ABC temporarily pulled “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from the airwaves last week. (Wardwell, 9/24)

Politico: ‘Violence Against The Truth’: Obama Denounces Trump's Tylenol Claims

Barack Obama has accused President Donald Trump of “violence against the truth” for linking autism to the use of Tylenol by pregnant women. The former president made a direct attack on his successor that was as rare for its forcefulness as for its setting — an arena stage on foreign soil in London on Wednesday — as he warned that the Trump administration’s claims undermine public health. (Bloom, 9/24)

Bloomberg: HHS Reposts Old Tylenol Tweet Warning On Use During Pregnancy

US Health and Human Services resurfaced an old social media post from an account that appeared to be Tylenol’s that cautioned against its use by pregnant women after the Trump administration linked the over-the-counter medication to autism. “We actually don’t recommend using any of our products while pregnant,” said the 2017 post from what appeared to be Tylenol’s account on the site then called Twitter. This post looked to be in response to a consumer question. (Nix and Brown, 9/24)

AP: Trump Leucovorin-For-Autism Announcement Surprises Doctor Who Proposed It

When President Donald Trump’s administration announced it would repurpose an old, generic drug as a new treatment for autism, it came as a surprise to many experts — including the physician who suggested the idea to the nation’s top health officials. Dr. Richard Frye told The Associated Press that he’d been talking with federal regulators about developing his own customized version of the drug for children with autism, assuming more research would be required. (Perrone, 9/24)