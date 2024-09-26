Newsom Again Rejects Free Condoms In Schools: Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected a bill Wednesday for the second year in a row that would have required high schools to offer free condoms to students, arguing that it would cost too much. Read more from Politico.

New Laws Will Increase Protections For Abuse Survivors, Ban Fake Blood In Shooter Drills: California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed several gun control measures. The new laws will expand restrictions on who can own firearms and increase protections for domestic violence survivors. Newsom also signed legislation banning fake gunfire and fake blood from active-shooter drills in public schools. Read more from AP. Keep scrolling for more on the gun violence epidemic.

