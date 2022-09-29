U.S. Health Care Still ‘A Big, Creaky System,’ Obama Says In San Diego: Former President Barack Obama lauded the advances that researchers are making in precision medicine but lamented the sluggish pace of adoption of these technologies in the U.S. health care system at an event in San Diego on Wednesday. Obama said the system has evolved so it is “more of a disease care system than a health care system." Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

S.F. Unveils Plan To Reduce Overdoses By 15% By 2025: Amid increasing political pressure, San Francisco released for the first time a plan with measurable goals to reduce overdose deaths after a streak of fatalities that left roughly 1,700 people dead in less than three years. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

