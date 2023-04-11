California Has Stockpiled Abortion Drug: California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that the state has secured a stockpile of 2 million pills of the abortion drug misoprostol. His announcement comes days after a Texas-based federal judge ordered a stay on another abortion medication, mifepristone. Read more from The Sacramento Bee and San Francisco Chronicle.

Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Detected For First Time In LA Wastewater: Bacteria that are resistant to colistin, a last-resort antibiotic, have for the first time been detected in Los Angeles County wastewater, suggesting that the germs are circulating more widely in the community than previously thought, according to researchers at USC. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

