Court Rejects Berkeley’s Ban On New Natural Gas Lines: A federal appeals court overturned Berkeley’s first-in-the-nation ban on natural gas lines in new buildings Monday despite environmental and health concerns about methane emissions. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and San Francisco Chronicle.

LA Mayor Pledges To Expand Homelessness Initiative: In her first State of the City speech, Mayor Karen Bass announced a dramatic expansion of her signature program to move homeless people off sidewalks and into hotel and motel rooms. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Keep scrolling for more news on the homelessness crisis.

