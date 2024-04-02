San Francisco Ranked The Healthiest City In US: In a study published by WalletHub, which evaluated more than 180 major U.S. cities using 41 key indicators, San Francisco was crowned as America’s healthiest city. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

California Inmate Death Rates Rise Even As Number Incarcerated Falls: Fewer people are being held in county jails across California than a decade ago, and yet record numbers of incarcerated people are dying while in custody. Among the leading causes of death are drug overdoses and suicide. Read more from KQED.

