Naloxone Now Available Directly Through CalRx For $24: California residents can buy the overdose reversal nasal spray naloxone directly from the state through the CalRx program, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday. Previously, only government entities and businesses could purchase naloxone at the below-market-rate cost of $24 per two-pack. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and Los Angeles Times.

California Lawmakers Try Again With ‘Housing For All Act': California lawmakers Monday announced the reintroduction of the Housing for All Act to address homelessness and affordable housing. The legislation would invest in Housing Choice Vouchers and grant programs that help with street outreach, support approaches such as investing in hotel and motel conversions, and more. Read more from Times of San Diego. Scroll down for more on the housing crisis.

