Medical Board’s Enforcement Powers May Get A Boost: The Medical Board of California may soon get a big boost to its enforcement powers, but some are saying the proposed changes don't go far enough because they don’t include a requirement that patients are notified if their doctor faces criminal charges. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

In Monterey Park, Lawmakers Push Gun Control Bills: Lawmakers and community leaders gathered Monday at Monterey Park City Hall to support legislation they hope will reduce guns on the streets, months after 11 people were killed in a mass shooting. “The change our community wishes to see is a society that is free of gun violence,” Mayor Jose Sanchez said. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and AP. Keep scrolling for more on the gun violence epidemic.

