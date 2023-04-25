Medical Board’s Enforcement Powers May Get A Boost: The Medical Board of California may soon get a big boost to its enforcement powers, but some are saying the proposed changes don't go far enough because they don’t include a requirement that patients are notified if their doctor faces criminal charges. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune.
In Monterey Park, Lawmakers Push Gun Control Bills: Lawmakers and community leaders gathered Monday at Monterey Park City Hall to support legislation they hope will reduce guns on the streets, months after 11 people were killed in a mass shooting. “The change our community wishes to see is a society that is free of gun violence,” Mayor Jose Sanchez said. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and AP. Keep scrolling for more on the gun violence epidemic.
Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.
More News From Across The State
San Francisco Chronicle:
California Law To Keep Guns From Domestic Abusers Is Under Threat
A 1993 California gun-control law, banning firearms ownership by anyone who has been found by a judge to pose a threat of violence to a domestic partner, is in jeopardy — along with similar prohibitions in other states — unless the U.S. Supreme Court acts to preserve those laws, says state Attorney General Rob Bonta. (Egelko, 4/24)
Los Angeles Times:
He Threatened To Kill His Son. He Was Still Able To Purchase A Gun. Now, A Bereaved Mother Asks How
Her ex-husband was legally banned from buying a gun in California. But he did, and killed their child. How? (Branson-Potts, 4/24)
KQED:
'There To Save A Life': San Francisco Bars Fight Fentanyl Overdoses With Narcan
Tika Hall was at a music show in San Francisco’s Mission District in February when around 10 p.m. someone yelled out, “Does anyone have Narcan?” Hall, who is an artist, a musician and a longtime San Francisco resident, understood this meant someone had overdosed, and that their survival could depend on finding Narcan, a naloxone nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses. (McDede, 4/24)
Sacramento Bee:
Housing Advocates Rally For New Bills At CA Capitol
Hundreds of families from across California joined affordable housing advocates at the state Capitol on Monday to show their support for two legislative proposals aimed at the high cost of living in California. The rally was organized by Housing Now, a statewide coalition of more than 150 organizations, to support Senate Bill 567, which would lower the maximum allowable rent increase to 5% and prevent landlords from evicting tenants without a legal reason, and Assembly Constitutional Amendment 10, which would add housing as a fundamental human right to the state constitution. (4/25)
Reuters:
San Francisco Schools Take Altria To Trial Over 'Vaping Crisis'
A lawyer for San Francisco's public school system on Monday kicked off a long-awaited trial against Altria Group Inc, saying the tobacco giant helped e-cigarette company Juul Labs Inc create a "crisis" of vaping addiction among teenagers. (Pierson, 4/24)
The Bakersfield Californian:
Kern Officials Announce Wellness Challenge For Taft
“The Know Your Numbers program has assisted residents throughout Kern County achieve better health,” said Brynn Carrigan, director of Kern County Public Health Services. “We are excited to partner with the West Side Health Care District as we bring our ‘Know Your Numbers Program’ to the residents of Taft.” (4/24)
Los Angeles Daily News:
Get Ready For ‘Heavy’ Mosquito Season In LA County After Wet Winter
West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease that affects residents in Los Angeles County. Because West Nile is endemic in the county and found in city environments, public health agencies across the county detect it every year. (Merino, 4/24)
AP:
Biden Launches 2024 Bid, Betting Record Will Top Age Worries
President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to “finish the job” he began when he was sworn in to office and to set aside their concerns about extending the run of America’s oldest president for another four years. Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, is betting his first-term legislative achievements and more than 50 years of experience in Washington will count for more than concerns over his age. He faces a smooth path to winning his party’s nomination, with no serious Democratic rivals. But he’s still set for a hard-fought struggle to retain the presidency in a bitterly divided nation. (Miller, 4/25)
CNN:
'He's Lost That Old Twinkle': When A Young Joe Biden Criticized His Opponent's Age
President Joe Biden, who at 80 has had to confront questions about his age and mental acuity as he launches a reelection campaign for president, once ran a campaign that sharply attacked his opponent’s age. In 1972, Biden, then 29 years old and a local Delaware councilman, was running against incumbent Republican Sen. Cale Boggs who was 63 years old, a former two term governor and the state’s senior senator. “Cale doesn’t want to run, he’s lost that old twinkle in his eye he used to have,” Biden said of Boggs, who had originally wanted to retire but was persuaded to run for reelection. (Kaczynski and Alafriz, 4/25)
The Conversation:
Biden's Age Raises Concerns. Yet In 1776, Americans Admired Old Sages
During a period when medicine and knowledge of human anatomy were all but rudimentary, old age terrified everyone. ... People in their 70s were usually decrepit when the American nation was young. But it would be wrong to assume that the founding generation simply despised old age. Young America admired venerable old sages – Moses of the Bible, first and foremost. (Valsania, 4/25)
Military.com:
Veterans Health Care And Benefits Become Flash Points In Debate Over Debt Ceiling And Spending Cuts
The Department of Veterans Affairs is warning that a Republican proposal to cap government spending could slash medical services for veterans and slow benefits payments. (Kheel, 4/24)
Politico:
Debt-Limit Plan Won't Be Changed, House GOP Leaders Tell Holdouts
House GOP leaders are waving off calls from rank-and-file Republicans for changes to their debt-limit proposal. Instead, they’re plowing ahead toward a floor vote this week, daring detractors to vote against it. At least, that’s what House Majority Whip Tom Emmer is asserting. Meanwhile, a handful of GOP members have told POLITICO they are still privately demanding changes to the bill and, without them, will lean toward voting “no” on the plan. And Republican leaders only have four votes to spare. (Beavers, Hill and Ferris, 4/24)
NBC News:
McCarthy Faces His First Big Test As Speaker: Defusing A Debt Ceiling Time Bomb
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and his allies exude confidence that they can corral the 218 votes they need to pass the Limit, Save, Grow Act, which they believe will put pressure on President Joe Biden to negotiate policy concessions to pay the country's bills as a potential default on U.S. debt looms in as few as two months. But five Republican no votes would derail the McCarthy debt bill, given that Democrats have expressed strong, unified opposition to it. And several of the 20 hard-right conservatives, who initially blocked McCarthy from winning the speakership three months ago have threatened to vote no this week. (Wong and Kapur, 4/24)
Military.com:
These Soldiers Say Mold In Barracks Isn't Just Disgusting, It's Making Them Sick
The Army has struggled with moldy conditions in its barracks for decades, with reports of infestations blanketing soldiers' rooms and possessions at some installations becoming a frequent topic in the media. But those conditions aren't just unsightly, they're seemingly having a serious impact on the health of America's front-line troops. (Beynon, 4/24)
The Washington Post:
Equal Rights Amendment To Get Senate Vote This Week, Schumer Says
The Senate will vote on the Equal Rights Amendment this week — 100 years after it was first introduced in Congress — Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Monday. Schumer, speaking at Hunter College in New York, argued that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and efforts to limit access to the abortion pill mifepristone, as well as state-level actions to roll back women’s rights, have made the ERA and its protections more critical than ever. (Alfaro, 4/24)
Ms. Magazine:
Ahead Of The First ERA Senate Vote In 40 Years, A Nationwide Petition Launches
ERA advocates see a vote on the resolution a worthwhile endeavor, since it will force senators to go on the record. “I want to see the list of everybody who is opposed to equality,” said former Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) at the Monday press conference, who today serves as the Eleanor Roosevelt distinguished leader in residence at Hunter College. (Szal, 4/24)
The New York Times:
Dr. Fauci Looks Back On The Pandemic And What Went Wrong
Over several hours and multiple Zoom and phone calls in April, I spoke with Fauci about that: how he saw the full story of this historic public-health emergency and the role he played in it. At times, he was defensive, even combative, particularly when it came to episodes in which he felt that his own positions had been misconstrued and on the matter of gain-of-function research and the origins of the pandemic. But on the whole, he was reflective, even humble, especially about the way that Covid-19 exposed the limits of public health and, in his telling, kept surprising him and his fellow scientists. (Wallace-Wells, 4/24)
Axios:
COVID Response Marked By National Incompetence, Report Shows
A group of crisis experts and federal advisers conclude in a report out today that a lack of disaster preparedness and coordination led to an unraveling of the nation's pandemic response, and that the crisis exposed a "collective national incompetence in governance." (Dreher, 4/25)
The New York Times:
What’s Going On With Covid Right Now?
Experts agree that the risk from Covid-19 right now is low, and spring 2023 feels different from previous years. “We’ve reached a stage of stability where people are making choices to return their lives to something closer to normal,” said Dr. Robert Wachter, the chair of the department of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. “And I think that makes sense. Cases are relatively low; deaths are relatively low.” (Smith, 4/24)
CIDRAP:
Scent-Trained Dogs Highly Accurate In Detecting COVID-19 In Schools
Scent-trained dogs detected COVID-19 infection with 83% sensitivity and 90% specificity in nearly 3,900 screenings at California K-12 schools in spring 2022, according to a research letter published today in JAMA Pediatrics. (Van Beusekom, 4/24)