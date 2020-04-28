With most nonemergency procedures shelved for now, many health insurers are expected to see profits in the near term, but the longer view of how the coronavirus will affect them is far more complicated and could well impact what people pay for coverage next year. (Julie Appleby and Steven Findlay, 4/28)

Public officials are putting high hopes on new blood tests as a means of determining who has developed antibodies to COVID-19, and with those antibodies, presumed immunity. But experts caution the tests are largely unreliable and the science is still catching up. (JoNel Aleccia, 4/27)

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.

Damage From COVID-19 Goes Far Beyond The Lungs : Reports from around the world are showing that a virus primarily known to cause respiratory illness also can affect almost all of the body’s primary organs, including the heart, kidneys and brain. Doctors in China reported heart damage in as many as one in five hospitalized patients. Some patients have suffered strokes or seizures. Many patients suffer kidney damage serious enough to require dialysis. Blood clots also are a recurring issue — doctors had to amputate the leg of a Los Angeles patient due to clotting that formed while he was seriously ill. It’s not clear what role the virus plays in these cases. The coronavirus may be causing damage on its own, or the body’s immune response may be more to blame. Read more from Erin Allday of the San Francisco Chronicle .

LA’s Death Count 58% Higher Than The Next Hardest Hit Urban County : Los Angeles County has had 944 people die from COVID-19, with 315 passing away last week alone. Though a peak in deaths will usually lag behind the peak in infections by one to three weeks, it’s hard to tell whether Los Angeles County has bent the curve on the virus’ spread. There were 7,218 confirmed new cases for the seven-day period that ended Sunday, compared with 3,152 the previous week. But inconsistent testing and backlogs at laboratories often make those numbers unreliable. Another key measure of infection, the number of hospitalizations, remained relatively stable last week, neither rising nor falling. The differing situations across the state are causing some local officials to chafe under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s blanket stay-at-home order, while others are pushing to prolong it. Read more from Rong-Gong Lin II, Joe Mozingo and Melanie Mason of the Los Angeles Times .

Coronavirus

Sacramento Bee: Gavin Newsom Chides CA Beach Goers, Warns About Coronavirus

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday rebuked Californians who flocked to Southern California beaches over the weekend, warning that crowded beaches could prolong the stay-at-home orders he and local governments handed down last month to slow the coronvirus outbreak. “Those images are an example of what not to see,” Newsom said, referring to photographs that circulated widely over the weekend. (Sheeler, 4/27)

Los Angeles Times: Newsom Sued Over California Stay-At-Home Coronavirus Rules

Two Sacramento County residents on Monday filed a federal lawsuit challenging Gov. Gavin Newsom’s sweeping stay-at-home order that is credited with helping slow the spread of coronavirus. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Ron Givens of the Sacramento Gun Club and Christine “Chris” Bish, a real estate agent and a Republican candidate for Congress running against Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento), alleges that the California Highway Patrol unconstitutionally denied their requests for permits to hold a protest outside the state Capitol. (Willon, 4/27)

San Francisco Chronicle: Where Is California’s Coronavirus Equipment Going? Gavin Newsom Aides Give Details

After prodding from state lawmakers, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration debuted a website Monday to let people track the shipment of coronavirus-related personal protective equipment across California. The website shows how the state has distributed scarce supplies by county, such as face masks, gloves and gowns, to protect health care workers and others from the coronavirus pandemic. (Gardiner, 4/27)

Bay Area News Group: Coronavirus: Bay Area's Shelter-In-Place To Last Through May

As states across the country rush to restart economies battered by the coronavirus, the Bay Area is telling residents to buckle down — at least until June. Six Bay Area counties — Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo and San Francisco — and the city of Berkeley announced Monday they will be extending their first-in-the-nation stay-at-home order through the end of May. The current order was set to expire Sunday. (Salonga and Kelliher, 4/27)

Sacramento Bee: Coronavirus CA Updates: Bay Area Counties Extend Shelter Order

The worldwide coronavirus infection total surpassed 3 million early Monday, of which nearly 1 million confirmed cases have come in the United States, as state governments continue to consider when and how to reopen their economies. The U.S. also makes up more than a quarter of the global death total from COVID-19, the disease caused by the highly contagious virus, according to data maintained by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 56,000 had died nationwide as of Monday afternoon out of more than 210,000 total fatalities around the world. (McGough and Kasler, 4/27)

Bay Area News Group: California Coronavirus Cases Climb, But Pace Of New Cases Slows

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths continued to climb in California over the weekend, but the pace of the daily increase in new cases and deaths has slowed in the past few days, officials reported. The total number of cases reached 43,621 as of Sunday evening, an increase of 1,091, from the day before, according to data compiled by this news organization. But this number is lower than the 1274 new cases reported Saturday, and offers a relief to the surge of cases earlier in the week, when the state reported more than 2300 cases in a single day. (Ross, 4/27)

Bay Area News Group: Coronavirus Deaths Rise In Santa Clara, San Francisco Counties

Health officials in Santa Clara County reported an additional seven deaths from the novel coronavirus in their Monday report, while San Francisco health officials added one more death to their total. That bit of bad news also came with information from Bay Area health agencies that the number of confirmed cases throughout the area seemed to slow down over the weekend, a trend that authorities have said eventually will have to pick up momentum for local stay-at-home orders related to COVID-19 to be lifted. (Ross and Hurd, 4/27)

Sacramento Bee: Coronavirus Spurs Sutter Roseville CA To Open New ER Early

In the past six weeks, as the new coronavirus spread across the Sacramento region, leaders at Sutter Roseville Medical Center moved to open their expanded emergency and critical care units long before the planned May 27 date. “Late February, when we saw what was happening in the world and thought about how we would be prepared for that — not just Sutter Roseville but all of Sutter Health — one of the many actions was: ‘Joan, get this building open early,’” said Joan Touloukian, the master planning project director at Sutter Roseville. (Anderson, 4/27)

Los Angeles Times: L.A.'s Less Invasive Coronavirus Test Could Bring Risk, Rewards

When the coronavirus hit, Los Angeles County faced a testing crisis. Officials had only one test processing machine at its laboratory in Downey and had little hope of getting help from the federal government. Swabs were scarce. Laboratories were backlogged. And there weren’t enough healthcare workers to take samples from patients. (Lau and Petersen, 4/28)

Fresno Bee: Coronavirus: Fresno Health Official Says More Testing Needed

Amid cries from some city leaders to begin reopening non-essential businesses, Fresno County’s leading health official said the Fresno-area needs more testing to know whether the coronavirus curve is flattening to a safer level. Councilman Garry Bredefeld and Mike Karbassi support the idea of reopening non-essential businesses. Karbassi, who is a small business owner, suggested Monday at a news conference that the city should reopen businesses by May 7. He said small, non-essential businesses couldn’t compete with the bigger chain stores that have remained open. (Rodriguez-Delgado, 4/27)

CalMatters: Two Bakersfield Doctors' Viral, Dubious COVID Test Claims

They dressed in scrubs. They sounded scientific. And last week’s message from two Bakersfield doctors was exactly what many stuck-at-home Americans wanted to hear: COVID-19 is no worse than influenza, its death rates are low and we should all go back to work and school... But public health experts were quick to debunk the doctors’ findings as misguided and riddled with statistical errors — and an example of the kind of misleading information they are forced to waste precious time disputing. (Ostrov, 4/27)

San Jose Mercury News: Coronavirus Cases At San Jose Nursing Home Keep Climbing

A San Jose nursing home with one of the first reported outbreaks of the coronavirus in an elder care facility is now on the verge of reaching 100 combined infections among patients and staff. Canyon Springs Post Acute Care first notified patients’ families the last week of March that two patients and an employee had become infected with the virus. (Peele and Sciacca, 4/27)

San Francisco Chronicle: SF Will Return $138 Million Of Health Care Funds To Help Jobless Weather Coronavirus Crisis

With San Francisco’s shutdown orders extended through May, out-of-work residents’ desperation will surely swell. So it’s good news Mayor London Breed’s administration has found a way to get the $138 million tied up in hard-to-access medical reimbursement accounts back to the employees who earned the money in the first place. (Knight, 4/28)

San Francisco Chronicle: SF Fails To Meet Deadline Of Leasing Enough Hotel Rooms For Homeless During Coronavirus Pandemic

San Francisco failed to meet a Sunday deadline to secure more than 8,000 hotel rooms for the homeless and other at-risk populations who must quarantine or socially distance themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic. The city was supposed to lease 8,250 hotel rooms for the homeless, frontline workers and those living in densely populated apartment buildings by Sunday, according to an April 14 emergency ordinance unanimously passed by the Board of Supervisors. (Thadani, 4/27)

San Francisco Chronicle: Cars, Trains And Uncertainty: How Coronavirus Will Change Bay Area Transit

For years, Bay Area commuters shared a daily ritual. They packed cheek-by-elbow into a stuffy BART train, or pushed their way onto Muni Metro, or crammed together in buses that seemed to lurch with all the weight. In a region where the whole economy depended on pumping everyone downtown, crowding was a sign of success. Then the coronavirus swept in, forcing workers to stay home and upending the norms of highways and transit in ways that no one had ever expected. (Swan, 4/27)