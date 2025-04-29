Governor Closing Loophole Used At Psychiatric Hospitals: Gov. Gavin Newsom is moving to impose nurse-to-patient staffing ratios in California’s psychiatric hospitals in response to a Chronicle investigative series that spotlighted rampant abuse and neglect in many of the locked facilities. The administration intends to deploy the state’s emergency regulations process. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

LA County Worker Strike Will Affect Health Clinics: About 55,000 L.A. County workers walked off their jobs Monday night over a contract dispute. The strike, set to last until 7 p.m. Wednesday, will touch nearly all county departments. Some health care clinics will be closed, although hospitals will remain open. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

