California Will Provide Free Naloxone To Some Groups: Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that California will soon purchase the opioid overdose-reversal drug naloxone for $24 a pack – about half the market price – and will provide it free to first responders, universities, and other qualifying groups. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle, Los Angeles Times, and Bay Area News Group.

Beverly Hills Abortion Fight Shows Different Side Of California: A proposed clinic in Beverly Hills that would have performed later abortions was blocked from opening, highlighting California’s barriers to abortion rights. “The more rights people seem to gain, the more those who are directly opposed become more vocal,” said state Sen. Toni Atkins (D-San Diego). Read more from CalMatters.

