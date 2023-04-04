Biden Approves Disaster Declaration After California Floods: President Joe Biden has approved another disaster declaration in California. Those affected by the storms in Kern, Mariposa, Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Tulare, and Tuolumne counties will now be eligible for medical support, food aid, housing assistance, counseling, and more. Read more from Bay Area News Group and the San Francisco Chronicle.

In related news about the flooding —

Fears Grow Of Public Health Disaster In Tulare Lake: There are now dairy farms, human waste sites, and farm fields operating on the bottom of the desiccated Tulare Lake, which was drained at the end of the 19th century. But after recent storms started refilling the lake, some are worried that the Tulare Lake Compost facility, which converts sewage sludge into fertilizer, could turn into an environmental disaster. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

