SF Ordered To Curb Sewage Pollution From Treatment Plant: San Francisco must take all steps necessary to protect swimmers and bathers from sewage pollution discharged into the Pacific from a wastewater treatment plant at the southwest corner of the city, a federal appeals court ruled Monday. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle .

Fierce Healthcare: Amazon Clinic Expands To All 50 States With Telehealth Services Amazon Clinic is expanding to all 50 states, including nationwide telehealth services to offer access to clinicians through its website and mobile app. The online retail giant unveiled Amazon Clinic back in November as a virtual medical clinic to provide care for 30 common health concerns like urinary tract infection, pink eye, and acid reflux. Launched as a message-based virtual consultation service, Amazon Clinic connects consumers with licensed clinicians who can diagnose, treat and prescribe medication for a range of common health and lifestyle conditions. (Landi, 8/1)

Los Angeles Times: An Actor's Heart Problems Highlight Health Insurance Concerns Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike The SAG-AFTRA strike is showing how industry uncertainty leads to actors losing their health insurance or not qualifying in any given year. (Evans, 7/31)

The Bakersfield Californian: Valadao, Legislators Push To Bring More Doctors To America In an effort to bring more doctors to understaffed hospitals nationwide, bipartisan legislation is working its way through Washington. (Donegan, 7/31)

The Desert Sun: Sale Of Borrego Health Clinics To DAP Health Finalized: What Patients Need To Know Despite the sale of Borrego Health's clinics and other services to DAP Health, little should change for Borrego Health patients. Here's what to know. (Sasic, 7/31)

Fresno Bee: Will Bankrupt Madera Hospital Reopen? Why Some Are Optimistic, Despite Challenges Ahead Bankrupt Madera Community Hospital has identified a new partner and a path toward reopening, but low-income Madera County residents seeking medical care could be relying on area health clinics or emergency departments in neighboring counties for the better part of a year. (Montalvo, 7/31)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Palomar Health Says It's Not Worried About New Kaiser Hospital Opening Next Month In San Marcos Kaiser Permanente plans to open San Marcos Medical Center, its new hospital in North County, in early August. While surely a boon for Kaiser members living in the northern reaches of the region, some might expect this grand opening to cause severe budgetary indigestion at nearby Palomar Health. (Sisson, 7/31)

CalMatters: Medical Cannabis Paved The Way For Legalization In California. Now Patients Feel Left Behind Frustration runs deep among medical cannabis patients and advocates who — by persuading voters to pass Proposition 215 in 1996 — paved the way for legal weed in California, but now feel left behind in a post-Proposition 64 era. In a profit-centered system focused on recreational sales, they argue there is little consideration for patients and their unique needs. (Koseff, 8/1)

The Biden administration announced Monday it is forming a new Office of Long COVID Research and Practice to study the condition and help those who have been diagnosed with it. The office, which will be under the Department of Health and Human Services, "is charged with on-going coordination of the whole-of-government response to the longer-term effects of COVID-19," according to a news release. (Kekatos, 7/31)

Monday’s announcement from the NIH’s $1.15 billion RECOVER project comes amid frustration from patients who’ve struggled for months or even years with sometimes-disabling health problems — with no proven treatments and only a smattering of rigorous studies to test potential ones. “This is a year or two late and smaller in scope than one would hope but nevertheless it’s a step in the right direction,” said Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly of Washington University in St. Louis, who isn’t involved with NIH’s project but whose own research highlighted long COVID’s toll. (Neergaard, 8/1)

For months, the number of COVID-19 tests turning up positive at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital was 6% to 11%.In the past two weeks, however, that number has jumped to between 15% and 18%, a clear sign of an “uptick” in COVID-19 infections, said Dr. Gary Green, a Sutter Health infectious disease expert. (Espinoza, 7/31)

Covid-19 hospitalizations are rising for the first time since the beginning of 2023, but public health experts and the White House appear confident the U.S. is well-positioned to manage the virus heading into the fall. It is more difficult than earlier in the pandemic to know how many infections are circulating in the U.S. due to the end of state data reporting requirements that were tied to the public health emergency, which ended in May. But a 10.3 percent increase in weekly Covid-19 hospital admissions in mid-July to 7,109 is a reminder that the virus is still a public health challenge. (Lim, 7/31)