LAUSD Aims To Protect Health And Well-Being Of Immigrant Students, Staff: Los Angeles Unified school police, staff and community volunteers will form protective perimeters around at least 100 schools when classes resume Thursday to help ensure the safe passage of children — an announcement that came on a day that immigration agents reportedly handcuffed, detained and drew their guns on a 15-year-old boy with disabilities outside Arleta High School in a case of mistaken identity, officials said. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

California Should Lower Lead Cleanup Goal, Scientists Argue: Harvard environmental health researchers argue that California’s threshold of 80 milligrams of lead in each kilogram of soil is not strict enough. They contend the state’s health standard is not based on sound science and should sit around 55 milligrams per kilogram of soil. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.