Appeals Court Rules Clean-Needle Program Was Illegally Authorized: A privately run clean-needle program in Santa Cruz County, aimed at limiting the spread of HIV and other drug-borne diseases, was illegally authorized in 2020 by state health officials who failed to consult with local law enforcement agencies, a state appeals court ruled Monday. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Laguna Honda Takes Step Toward Recovery: San Francisco’s public nursing home announced Monday it has applied for readmission into Medi-Cal, California’s medical program for low-income people. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and KQED.

