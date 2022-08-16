Nearly 2,000 Mental Health Workers Walk Off The Job At Kaiser Permanente: Thousands of Kaiser therapists across Northern California went on strike Monday, pushing for improvements in staffing and shorter wait times for clients — a move that left a large number of members without immediate access to mental health resources starting this week. Read more from Bay Area News Group, The Sacramento Bee, Oroville Mercury-Register, SFGate, and AP.

Watch video coverage of the strike —

Mental health workers at Kaiser Permanente explain their frustrations and demands in these videos from NBC Bay Area, The Sacramento Bee, and KCRA.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.