Patients Evacuated After Hospital Loses Power: Hundreds of patients, including some in critical care, had to be evacuated early Tuesday at Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital in Boyle Heights after part of the complex lost power. It was not clear if the outage was related to Tropical Storm Hilary. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Swimming In Floodwaters Can Make You Sick, Health Experts Warn: Health experts are urging Californians to stay out of Hilary’s floodwaters and not to touch or drink it. Social media videos have purportedly shown some people dancing and swimming in the water, but the CDC warned the water could contain contaminants that can lead to infections and gastrointestinal illnesses. Read more from The Washington Post and Orange County Register.

Migrants Bused From Texas To LA Despite Health Warnings: As LA was under a storm warning and officials were urging residents not to travel, Texas dispatched a bus carrying 37 people, including 14 children and an infant, to the city. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.