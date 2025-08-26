Glenn Medical Center Closing Up Shop: Willows-based Glenn Medical Center plans to close its emergency department, with the hospital closing shortly after, following CMS’ plan to revoke its critical access hospital designation, effective Oct. 21. GMC still has a path forward to preserve its primary care and specialty clinics. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review.

GOP House Panel Widens Probe Into UCLA, UCSF: The UCLA and UC San Francisco medical schools have been given two weeks to submit years of internal documents to a Republican-led congressional committee about alleged antisemitism and how the schools responded. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.



Note to readers: The California Healthline Daily Edition will be on hiatus starting tomorrow, Aug. 27, and will return Tuesday, Sept. 2. Enjoy your Labor Day weekend!

