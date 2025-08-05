UCLA Says It Will Negotiate With Trump Over Grant Freezes: Senior UCLA administrators outlined answers during a virtual town hall attended by about 3,000 faculty Monday and also at department-level meetings, including at UCLA Medical School, which has lost hundreds of grants from the NIH. But they cautioned that there were no final decisions, and there was no mention of potentially making a payout. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Disaster-Response Budget For LA County Is Extremely Low, Documents Show: Los Angeles County, the most populated in the U.S., has a paltry budget of about $15 million for its office that manages natural disasters, major emergencies, and other hazards such as cyberattacks, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post. This budget is not typically made public. Comparatively, the Cook County emergency management budget for Chicago is more than $130 million. Read more from The Washington Post.

