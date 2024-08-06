Harris Picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz As Her Running Mate, Sources Say: Tim Walz’s state is home to several health care heavyweights, including the Mayo Clinic, UnitedHealth Group, and Medtronic. Here’s what to know about his views on health care issues such as drug costs, abortion rights, medical debt, and more. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review and the San Francisco Chronicle. Scroll down for more election news.

Prison Leaders Blasted For ‘Unconscionable’ Care At Dublin Prison: A blistering report found a pattern of derelict care and oversight at the FCI Dublin federal women’s prison and said that prison leaders failed at nearly every turn to keep inmates safe. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.