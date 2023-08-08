New Covid Variant EG.5, Or ‘Eris,’ Among Fastest-Spreading So Far: As of Friday, EG.5 made up approximately 16.2% of all covid samples in the region covering California, Hawaii, Nevada, and Arizona, surpassing all other versions for the first time. This marks a significant rise from the subvariant’s 7.5% share nationally in the first week of July. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and CBS News. Scroll down for more covid news.

Sacramento Can’t Clear Homeless Encampments During Extreme Heat: A federal judge has temporarily banned Sacramento from clearing homeless encampments for at least 14 days, citing the extreme heat forecast this month in California’s capital city. Homeless advocates argued that the city was pushing a vulnerable population out of shaded areas during blistering heat and putting homeless people in “obvious danger.” Read more from AP.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.