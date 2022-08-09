S.F. Has All But Abandoned Contact Tracing For Monkeypox: Public health officials said that when they tried to trace every person exposed, “many individuals were not willing or were unable to share" the names of partners. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and Bay Area News Group. Keep scrolling for more news about the monkeypox outbreak.

New Charges Filed Against Doctors Over Vax Exemptions: State officials have brought new charges against several doctors for improper vaccine exemptions, Medical Board of California records show. The new charges are against Drs. Timothy Dooley, Seth Camhi, John Humiston, Dan Harper, and Bob Sears. Read more from Voice of San Diego.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.