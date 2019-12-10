Good morning! Here are some of your top California health stories for the day.

California Pumps $40M Into Efforts To Get Doctors To Screen For Trauma From Adverse Childhood Experiences: Primary care providers can start screening people and billing Medi-Cal for the service starting Jan. 1 if they take a two-hour training course released by the state last week. They must take the course by July 1, 2020 in order to be eligible for a reimbursement of $29 per screening. California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris said the state wants to incentivize doctors to screen patients for traumatic events. “Individuals who’ve been exposed to adversity, often times it’s not identified,” she said. “And that means that biological process, particularly that overactive stress response, may be ongoing in a way that can be harming health.” She said doctors who spot ACEs early can make recommendations for sleep, exercise, nutrition and healthy relationships, but only if they’re aware of a patient’s history. Read more from Sammy Caiola of Capital Public Radio.

Salinas Valley Grapples With Yet Another E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Salads: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that the latest multistate outbreak, which sickened eight people in upper-Midwest states and 16 in Canada, involves a different E. coli strain than the one involved in a previous set of illnesses announced before Thanksgiving. The outbreaks, however, share a common geographical origin: lettuce harvested in California’s Salinas Valley, according to the CDC. Last year, a series of outbreaks linked to California romaine lettuce sickened more than 250 people. Read more from Geoffrey Mohan of the Los Angeles Times.

